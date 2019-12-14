Stephanie Au sends postcards to 13 beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus from Hong Kong Disneyland on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Olympic swimmer Stephanie Au spreads festive joy with charity postcards from Hong Kong Disneyland
- Featuring Disney characters, they are specially designed to raise funds for Operation Santa Claus
- More than 27,000 pieces have been sold since their launch
