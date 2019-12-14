One Hongkonger in every five was living below the poverty line last year, official figures show. Photo: Felix Wong
Poverty figures in Hong Kong not as high as official report shows, welfare chief Law Chi-kwong says, as allowances not taken into account
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong argues the number of people living below the poverty line is about half a million less than reported
- He says it will be hard to eliminate poverty completely unless the government charges high taxes, which is unlikely to happen
Topic | Poverty
One Hongkonger in every five was living below the poverty line last year, official figures show. Photo: Felix Wong