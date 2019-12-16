The annual carol concert by Morgan Stanley raised a record of HK$4 million (US$513,000) this year. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong bankers from Morgan Stanley join pupils for carols at International Commerce Centre for Operation Santa Claus
- Festive singing contest helps investment bank raise a record HK$4 million for good causes in the city
- Event wraps up bank’s fundraising efforts for Operation Santa Claus, the charity campaign co-organised by the Post and RTHK
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
The annual carol concert by Morgan Stanley raised a record of HK$4 million (US$513,000) this year. Photo: David Wong