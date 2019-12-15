The family claim the man was arrested at a new checkpoint set up by the Zhuhai Public Security Bureau on an artificial island. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong /  Society

Hongkonger reportedly disappears during mainland security check on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

  • Family of missing man report case to police and ask Hong Kong government for help
  • Security on bridge has increased ahead of 20th anniversary of Macau’s handover to China
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 8:29pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The family claim the man was arrested at a new checkpoint set up by the Zhuhai Public Security Bureau on an artificial island. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.