The family claim the man was arrested at a new checkpoint set up by the Zhuhai Public Security Bureau on an artificial island. Photo: Martin Chan
Hongkonger reportedly disappears during mainland security check on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- Family of missing man report case to police and ask Hong Kong government for help
- Security on bridge has increased ahead of 20th anniversary of Macau’s handover to China
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
