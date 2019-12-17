[*I have avoided using the term “mental health patients”.Some 34 professionals from law firm Deacons take time out on Saturday morning to stretch and get into the magic of laughter to pursue emotional wellness. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s legal and business services professionals laugh their stress away, part of Operation Santa Claus
- Some 34 professionals take time out on Saturday morning to stretch and get into the magic of laughter to pursue emotional wellness
- Occupational therapist Harrison Kong says laughter, intentional or not, is conducive to mental well-being
