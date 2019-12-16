Carrie Wong (left), supervisor at the HKFYG, Ng Chi-ho, project architect, and Alice Lui Wai-lin, the group’s deputy executive director, at their offices in North Point. Photo: May Tse
New hostel targets Hong Kong’s young adults, but advocate says rents are still too expensive
- Federation of Youth Groups will provide 78 units for adults aged between 18 and 31, with rents starting at HK$4,248 a month
