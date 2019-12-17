Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launches new ‘safety phone’ for elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s senior citizens get new generation of ‘safety phones’ enabled with technology to track their locations

  • Using location-based technology, carer will be able to monitor the status of its elderly service recipients more swiftly
  • Last year, 80,000 elderly users made about 2,000 calls a day on average to the NGO, with 100 calls a day requesting ambulance
Topic |   Ageing society
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 8:09pm, 17 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launches new ‘safety phone’ for elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.