Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launches new ‘safety phone’ for elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s senior citizens get new generation of ‘safety phones’ enabled with technology to track their locations
- Using location-based technology, carer will be able to monitor the status of its elderly service recipients more swiftly
- Last year, 80,000 elderly users made about 2,000 calls a day on average to the NGO, with 100 calls a day requesting ambulance
Topic | Ageing society
Senior Citizen Home Safety Association launches new ‘safety phone’ for elderly Hongkongers. Photo: Handout