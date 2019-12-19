Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital’s staff show off their culinary skills at the hospital premises in Happy Valley. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Staff from Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital display their culinary skills to help raise funds for Operation Santa Claus

  • Their donation drive has raised HK$1 million for the year-end charity project
  • Singer Pakho Chau also lends his star power to the hospital’s efforts
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:15am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital’s staff show off their culinary skills at the hospital premises in Happy Valley. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.