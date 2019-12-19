Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital’s staff show off their culinary skills at the hospital premises in Happy Valley. Photo: Winson Wong
Staff from Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital display their culinary skills to help raise funds for Operation Santa Claus
- Their donation drive has raised HK$1 million for the year-end charity project
- Singer Pakho Chau also lends his star power to the hospital’s efforts
