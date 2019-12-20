Swedish consul general Helena Storm with Father Christmasat the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Sweden’s Father Christmas visits Hong Kong to help children develop an interest in reading books

  • Swedish consulate brings Father Christmas for the first time to the city as part of ‘Swedish Winter’ held between December 13 and 15
  • Consul general Helena Storm says her team wants to partner with Operation Santa Claus to help different groups of people
Topic |   Operation Santa Claus
Eddie Lee

Updated: 10:15am, 20 Dec, 2019

Swedish consul general Helena Storm with Father Christmasat the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
