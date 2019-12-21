The children were also treated to a Christmas buffet after the workshop. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong children learn to make crafts with unused plastic straws
- Dozens of young craft makers were brought together by Junior Achievement Hong Kong and the Hub Hong Kong, beneficiaries of Operation Santa Claus
- Winnie Woo, general manager of L’hotel Island South, says their hotel group organised the event to help the city’s next generation adopt green habits
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
