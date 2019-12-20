A potential flat buyer at the Hong Kong Housing Authority’s sales office in Kwun Tong on December 20. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s subsidised flats unappealing to families because of ‘small size and remote location’
- Flats in Chai Wan are sized between 187 and 320 sq ft, and in Tsing Yi between 187 and 471 sq ft
- Housing Authority members admit the batch of homes will be less popular, but still expect a high application rate
Topic | Hong Kong housing
A potential flat buyer at the Hong Kong Housing Authority’s sales office in Kwun Tong on December 20. Photo: Edmond So