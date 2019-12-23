Maxim’s senior district chef Thomas Li (seated, front) joins the pupils as they tuck into their burgers at Urban cafe in Sha Tin. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong pupils cooking up a storm through Maxim’s food industry initiative
- Students from Pat Heung Central Primary School don specially designed outfits and make burgers with imitation meat at Urban cafe in Sha Tin
- Workshop is part of an initiative by Junior Achievement Hong Kong to inspire young people and prepare them for employment and entrepreneurship
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
