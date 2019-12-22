The extension of maternity leave will bring Hong Kong in line with the minimum standards for maternity leave set by the International Labour Organisation, at 14 weeks. Photo: Shutterstock
Extension of maternity leave from 10 to 14 weeks will come into effect by 2021, Hong Kong labour and welfare minister says

  • Once bill is passed, the government will bear the cost of the extra four weeks, capped at HK$36,822 per employee
  • Employees who miscarry from 24 weeks after conception will be eligible for maternity leave, down from 28 weeks
Updated: 7:51pm, 22 Dec, 2019

