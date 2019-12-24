Participants in carolling event held by KPMG in Wong Chuk Hang. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Office workers voice their festive cheer as Operation Santa Claus singalong raises funds for financial literacy
- KPMG troupe sung to their colleagues holiday classics Feliz Navidad, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, O’ Holy Night and Silent Night
- Operation Santa Claus is the annual charity campaign organised by the South China Morning Post and public broadcaster RTHK
