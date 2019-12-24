Domestic helpers often use their day off to meet friends and send money home. Photo: Dickson Lee
More domestic helpers in Hong Kong using online platforms to send money home, with ongoing protests seen as part of reason
- More than 84 per cent of survey respondents use digital solutions including online bank transfers and e-wallets for remittances
- Unrest has made it more difficult to travel around the city, forcing domestic workers to stay at home on their rest day, says Mahee Leclerc of HelperChoice
