A boy uses solar viewer to watch the partial solar eclipse over Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong to see partial solar eclipse around noon, but observatory warns against eye damage

  • It will begin at 12.17pm and end at 3.22pm, with 46 per cent of the sun’s diameter to be obscured by the moon
  • The Hong Kong Observatory warned the public not to look directly at the sun with naked eye nor through a telescope
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Olga Wong

Updated: 11:54am, 26 Dec, 2019

