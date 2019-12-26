A boy uses solar viewer to watch the partial solar eclipse over Hong Kong in 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to see partial solar eclipse around noon, but observatory warns against eye damage
- It will begin at 12.17pm and end at 3.22pm, with 46 per cent of the sun’s diameter to be obscured by the moon
- The Hong Kong Observatory warned the public not to look directly at the sun with naked eye nor through a telescope
