Conservation architect Curry Tse Ching-kan recalls the difficulties in preserving the Shanghai street project in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Mong Kok heritage project reveals 100 years of Hong Kong’s street-side history
- These 10 tenement buildings once housed bicycle stores and tobacco shops, then electronics retailers and construction suppliers
- Now a HK$200 million restoration project by the Urban Renewal Authority has helped these prewar shophouses show off their bones
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
Conservation architect Curry Tse Ching-kan recalls the difficulties in preserving the Shanghai street project in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong