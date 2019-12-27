Conservation architect Curry Tse Ching-kan recalls the difficulties in preserving the Shanghai street project in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Mong Kok heritage project reveals 100 years of Hong Kong’s street-side history

  • These 10 tenement buildings once housed bicycle stores and tobacco shops, then electronics retailers and construction suppliers
  • Now a HK$200 million restoration project by the Urban Renewal Authority has helped these prewar shophouses show off their bones
Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Conservation architect Curry Tse Ching-kan recalls the difficulties in preserving the Shanghai street project in Yau Ma Tei. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.