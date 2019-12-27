HKEX CEO Charles Li Xiaojia delivered his speech at the launch ceremony for Operation Santa Claus. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stock exchange launches 2019 Operation Santa Claus with light show and HK$500,000 donation
- Operation Santa Claus has been connecting the community to charities since its launch 31 years ago
- This year’s campaign marks the first time the stock exchange has been involved
