Workers from the Highways Department complete the reinstallation of street lamps on Duddell Street, Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s historic gas lamps along Duddell Steps reinstalled 15 months after they were shattered by Typhoon Mangkhut
- Technicians from Town gas on Friday put their finishing touches to the lamps, which were shattered by Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018
- The lamps were sent back to their manufacturer William Sugg and Co in London for repairs and it cost the Highways Department HK$4 million
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
