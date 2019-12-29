Workers from the Highways Department complete the reinstallation of street lamps on Duddell Street, Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s historic gas lamps along Duddell Steps reinstalled 15 months after they were shattered by Typhoon Mangkhut

  • Technicians from Town gas on Friday put their finishing touches to the lamps, which were shattered by Typhoon Mangkhut in September 2018
  • The lamps were sent back to their manufacturer William Sugg and Co in London for repairs and it cost the Highways Department HK$4 million
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:00am, 29 Dec, 2019

