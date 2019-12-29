Rainbow flag at the 2019 Pride Parade assembly, Central. The annual march was cancelled by the police amid intensifying civil unrest, however the assembly in Central was still authorised. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong district council elections: will victories for three openly gay candidates pave the way for improved LGBT rights in the city?
- Jimmy Sham, Kenneth Cheung and Alice Wei became Hong Kong’s first openly gay and lesbian district councillors three weeks ago
- While none of them campaigned on equality issues, they say they hope the results reflect a rise in liberal attitudes at district level
Topic | LGBTI
