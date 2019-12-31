Former British Prime Minister John Major (right), seen here alongside governor Chris Patten, announced the move to grant Hongkongers visa-free access during a trip to the city in March. Photo: SCMP Archive
Hong Kong /  Society

Fear of retaliation from Beijing spurred Britain to give Hongkongers visa-free access, newly declassified documents show

  • British government weighed up possible impact on Brits travelling to Hong Kong after handover had taken place in 1997
Topic |   History
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former British Prime Minister John Major (right), seen here alongside governor Chris Patten, announced the move to grant Hongkongers visa-free access during a trip to the city in March. Photo: SCMP Archive
READ FULL ARTICLE
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung joined the Post in 2000, covering fields ranging from politics and the integration between Hong Kong and China. He became assistant editor-in-chief of Ming Pao in 2017 and returned to the Post the following year. He is author of Hong Kong’s Watershed: The 1967 riots (Hong Kong University Press, 2009).