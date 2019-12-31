Hong Kong has been gripped by protests and civil unrest for more than half of 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests, MTR train collision and scandal involving Canto-pop star Sammi Cheng’s husband among our most read news stories in 2019
- Most read stories during a turbulent year in city include chaos at the airport, a landslide win in the district council elections, an attack on a pro-democracy march organiser and city leader Carrie Lam announcing the withdrawal of the extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has been gripped by protests and civil unrest for more than half of 2019. Photo: AP