New year baby Skylar Wong with her parents at Baptist Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong welcomes first new year baby with girl delivered at stroke of midnight, as proud parents hope daughter inherits family’s musical genes
- Mother of newborn Skylar says she experienced roller-coaster ride of emotions throughout pregnancy as she watched news of protest-hit city
- Both parents are musicians who have worked with top local singers
Topic | Hong Kong youth
New year baby Skylar Wong with her parents at Baptist Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen