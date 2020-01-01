New year baby Skylar Wong with her parents at Baptist Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong welcomes first new year baby with girl delivered at stroke of midnight, as proud parents hope daughter inherits family’s musical genes

  • Mother of newborn Skylar says she experienced roller-coaster ride of emotions throughout pregnancy as she watched news of protest-hit city
  • Both parents are musicians who have worked with top local singers
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 1:09pm, 1 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

New year baby Skylar Wong with her parents at Baptist Hospital. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE