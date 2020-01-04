A Facebook photo showing the blaze on Friday night at the restaurant.
Lung Wah Hotel’s restaurant area, famed for roast pigeon dish and featured in Hong Kong films, catches fire

  • Blaze mostly damages outdoor section with no injuries reported, but investigations are under way into cause of incident
  • Restaurant, which is still operating, has entertained list of celebrity diners such as Bruce Lee and martial arts novelist Louis Cha
Karen Zhang
Updated: 4:31pm, 4 Jan, 2020

