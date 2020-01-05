In his blog Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung described the response to the new build as eager. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong affordable housing project massively oversubscribed as 900 apply for 78 units
- Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups hostel in Tai Po first of seven such builds aimed at providing 3,300 flats
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung describes public response to application period as eager
Topic | Hong Kong housing
