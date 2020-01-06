The target for Hong Kong’s total housing supply in the next decade has been reduced to about 430,000 flats from 480,000 in 2014. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong lawmakers slam government for failing to meet housing targets for years
- Lawmakers question why the government last month reduced the target for total housing supply in the next decade to about 430,000 flats from 480,000 in 2014
- Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan admits public housing supply has fallen behind targets over last five years, but pledges to ‘work harder’
