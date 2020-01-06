Hong Kong’s ongoing protests have wreaked havoc on tourism, including visitor numbers at Disneyland. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong Disneyland urged to allow site earmarked for phase two expansion to be used for transitional housing

  • Frank Chan said he hoped Hong Kong Disneyland would consider its social responsibility and allow the site to be used
  • Plans for a short-term European-themed flower park – a project once hailed by officials – on the site have been scrapped
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP
Ng Kang-chung , Lilian Cheng , Alvin Lum

Updated: 9:49pm, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s ongoing protests have wreaked havoc on tourism, including visitor numbers at Disneyland. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum is an award-winning political journalist specialising in Hong Kong politics and the city's justice system. Previously, he worked for the Hong Kong Economic Journal and Citizen News.