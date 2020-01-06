Hong Kong’s ongoing protests have wreaked havoc on tourism, including visitor numbers at Disneyland. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Disneyland urged to allow site earmarked for phase two expansion to be used for transitional housing
- Frank Chan said he hoped Hong Kong Disneyland would consider its social responsibility and allow the site to be used
- Plans for a short-term European-themed flower park – a project once hailed by officials – on the site have been scrapped
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Hong Kong’s ongoing protests have wreaked havoc on tourism, including visitor numbers at Disneyland. Photo: Nora Tam