Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Blowing Water by Luisa Tam
Do you hear the (young) people sing? How politics in Hong Kong and Taiwan show it’s time to empower the next generation
- Young people are taking to the streets more often in protests across societies, making their anger heard through their votes
- We should cast aside stereotyping millennials as ‘good-for-nothings’ and entitled, and reflect on how we can help them
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.
Advertisement
Advertisement