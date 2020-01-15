The Consumer Council is trying to get Hongkongers to spend more time comparing health insurance deals after research revealed firms charged wildly different sums for similar products. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong health insurance: Consumer Council warns ‘lazy’ shoppers to compare deals carefully after revealing huge price differences
- Watchdog calls on public to shop around for medical insurance after study reveals premiums vary significantly between providers
- A policy on the market costs 150 per cent more than a similar one offered by a rival, analysis finds
Topic | Insurance
The Consumer Council is trying to get Hongkongers to spend more time comparing health insurance deals after research revealed firms charged wildly different sums for similar products. Photo: Shutterstock