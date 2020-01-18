Recovering addict Ah Ming racked up HK$300,000 of debts at the height of his gambling problems. Photo: Jonathan Wong
The lure of easy money: arcade thrills lead Hong Kong’s young gamers to gambling, massive debts
- Arcade operators get gamers hooked on ‘fishing game’ by exchanging points for cash
- Caritas centre helps gamblers kick the habit, deal with debts of HK$100,000 or more
Topic | City Weekend
