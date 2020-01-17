Jazz Janewattananond, of Thailand, shakes hands with a young golfer taking part in the Beat the Pro competition during the Hong Kong Open. Photo: Dickson Lee
Local golfers raise more than HK$2 million for city charities as part of Operation Santa Claus
- Operation Santa Claus becomes the exclusive charity partner of the long-running tournament for the first time
- Amateur golfers bid for places to compete on course against the professionals
Topic | Operation Santa Claus
Jazz Janewattananond, of Thailand, shakes hands with a young golfer taking part in the Beat the Pro competition during the Hong Kong Open. Photo: Dickson Lee