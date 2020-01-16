Ng Siu-dan (left) and Esther Wu (centre) at SoCo’s press conference on transitional housing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Transitional housing for Hong Kong’s poor not just a job for charities and developers, human rights groups says, urging more government involvement
- Move from subdivided flats to transitional housing generally welcomed by tenants but worries about length of lease remain, researchers find
- Society for Community Organisation calls on government to take a more active role as a provider of transitional homes
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Ng Siu-dan (left) and Esther Wu (centre) at SoCo’s press conference on transitional housing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen