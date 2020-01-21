Soldiers from the People's Liberation Army help clear road blocks in Kowloon Tong near Baptist University after an anti-government protest. Photo: Edmond So
PLA urges Hongkongers to ‘treasure their home’ in Lunar New Year message as military pays tribute to city’s police and Carrie Lam
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong pledges force will continue to fulfil defence duties in city
Topic | Lunar New Year
Soldiers from the People's Liberation Army help clear road blocks in Kowloon Tong near Baptist University after an anti-government protest. Photo: Edmond So