Ocean Park and Disneyland have closed in Hong Kong as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Chan Ho-him
China coronavirus forces temporary closure of Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park for indefinite period
- Theme parks shut from Sunday as precaution under government’s emergency response to Wuhan outbreak
- Rail operator increases cleaning and disinfection at MTR stations to every two hours
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
