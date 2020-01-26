Ocean Park and Disneyland have closed in Hong Kong as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. Photo: Chan Ho-him
China coronavirus forces temporary closure of Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park for indefinite period

  • Theme parks shut from Sunday as precaution under government’s emergency response to Wuhan outbreak
  • Rail operator increases cleaning and disinfection at MTR stations to every two hours
Updated: 11:46am, 26 Jan, 2020

