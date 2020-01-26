Kenneth Lau (centre), chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk, holds offerings at Che Kung Temple, where he drew a fortune stick foretelling the year ahead of Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government must ‘listen to the people’ in Year of the Rat, according to interpretation of fortune stick drawn by pro-Beijing lawmaker Kenneth Lau
- Rural chief interprets prophecy as calls for the government to listen, society to unite amid the anti-government unrest
- New year begins with protests still raging and deadly China coronavirus infecting five in Hong Kong
Topic | Lunar New Year
Kenneth Lau (centre), chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk, holds offerings at Che Kung Temple, where he drew a fortune stick foretelling the year ahead of Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee