SF Express courier boxes sit at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
Struggling Hong Kong apparel shops say little rhyme, reason to what is being stopped at border by mainland China customs

  • Items with no apparent connection to protests, including colourful tops and ordinary eyeglasses, being stopped by mainland customs, shops complain
  • One apparel company took the costly route of first shipping to Taiwan, then back to Hong Kong to keep customers happy
Natalie Wong
Updated: 10:36am, 28 Jan, 2020

