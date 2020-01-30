Fireworks are let off at Causeway Bay typhoon shelter. Photo: Denise Tsang
Fireworks in Hong Kong as illegal pyrotechnic display flares unexpectedly into the night sky at Causeway Bay typhoon shelter
- Hong Kong cancelled fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve and the second day of Lunar New Year due to safety concerns associated with ongoing anti-government protests
- According to police, setting off fireworks or firecrackers carries a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment
Topic | Hong Kong protests
