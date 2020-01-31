A police officer stands guard near the border with Hong Kong in Shenzhen in Guangdong province. Photo: AP
China coronavirus: the Hongkongers whose livelihoods depend on being able to cross the border

  • Chauffeur Peter Choi had been asked to drive his boss to the factory in Taishan, but he did not want to go
  • Factory boss Jack Chan is stuck after mainland authorities stopped production
Gary Cheung and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Jan, 2020

