Hundreds of Hongkongers have queued hours each day to buy health supplies, amid the coronavirus’ spread. Photo: May Tse
As coronavirus spreads, so do spurious online claims about it in Hong Kong
- Police forced to scotch rumours of officers giving out free surgical masks to government sympathisers
- Health chiefs contradict legislator’s tips on how to re-use the face coverings
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hundreds of Hongkongers have queued hours each day to buy health supplies, amid the coronavirus’ spread. Photo: May Tse