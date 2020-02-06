Representatives of fruits and vegetables, rice, pork, eggs, seafood, and poultry merchants on Thursday urge the Hong Kong government to exempt cross-border truck drivers from the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirements to ensure the city’s food supply is not broken. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong food traders assure people of stable supply as desperate residents clear shelves amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Thomas Ng, chairman of the Hong Kong Food Council, says there is ‘absolutely no reason to panic buy’ as the city never faced a food shortage
  • Peter Shiu, lawmaker representing wholesale and retail sectors, urges retailers to keep their prices reasonable as wholesale prices have not increased
