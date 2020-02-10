Lawmaker Elizabeth Quat with the wife of Lee. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong

Hongkonger who was set on fire by radical protesters in November last year says he will continue to fight against injustice

  • Lee, a construction worker who had suffered burns to at least a third of his body, returned home recently after staying in hospital for three months
  • The 57-year-old man was reportedly involved in an argument with masked protesters who rampaged through an MTR station on November 11
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 6:21pm, 10 Feb, 2020

