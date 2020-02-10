Thousands are being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in a lockdown due to last until February 19. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hongkongers stuck on the Diamond Princess in Japan struggle with boredom, cabin fever and the threat of infection
- Trapped and tired, city residents have to stay in their cabins for most of the two-week lockdown
- But the 260 or so Hongkongers on board live in hope the government will arrange an evacuation
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
