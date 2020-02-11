Another photo of the group showing them on a hillside with the sun setting at the back.
Hang Seng Bank management trainees flout work-from-home rules to go hiking, posting photos on Instagram tagged ‘best WFH activity’

  • Another picture, tagged ‘men in the wilderness’ shows the group of young employees on a hillside cheering at the camera
  • Bank management are not amused and are following up on the matter, while HR expert points to inadequate monitoring on part of employer
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 8:44pm, 11 Feb, 2020

Another photo of the group showing them on a hillside with the sun setting at the back.
