Another photo of the group showing them on a hillside with the sun setting at the back.
Hang Seng Bank management trainees flout work-from-home rules to go hiking, posting photos on Instagram tagged ‘best WFH activity’
- Another picture, tagged ‘men in the wilderness’ shows the group of young employees on a hillside cheering at the camera
- Bank management are not amused and are following up on the matter, while HR expert points to inadequate monitoring on part of employer
Topic | Hiking and Running
Another photo of the group showing them on a hillside with the sun setting at the back.