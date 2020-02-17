Police officers in full protective gear at an infection site in Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong police reject claims they are stockpiling masks for officers
- Force expresses ‘indignation’ and ‘regret’ at opposition legislator who claimed it had hoarded 640,000 surgical masks and 13,000 N95 respirators
- It also complains to government-run TV station over satirical programme which made similar allegations
