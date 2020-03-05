Chan Tai-ho, chairman of Playmates Holdings, with the company’s flagship product, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong tycoon Chan Tai-ho, whose Playmates empire sold the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure, dies aged 87
- Chan Tai-ho founded the company in 1960s that went on to produce toys from some of the world’s most iconic television shows
- He was certified dead on Thursday afternoon aged 87 after being found unconscious in his home on The Peak
