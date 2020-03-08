Local charities that perform numerous functions, including handing out food and surgical masks during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, have seen their fundraising battered as numerous events have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus-battered NGOs say Hong Kong’s charity sector needs government aid to keep doing their work, avoid redundancies
- More than 60 per cent of respondents to a survey reported funding down by a third as fundraisers have been cancelled amid the city’s battle with Covid-19
- Some smaller organisations could be closed in as soon as two months without a cash injection, new task force says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Local charities that perform numerous functions, including handing out food and surgical masks during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, have seen their fundraising battered as numerous events have been cancelled over Covid-19 fears. Photo: Handout