Mafa Wong Man-lai (right) and her girlfriend were happy to see a path to public housing open for married same-sex couples, but wonder how they can ever afford to travel abroad to tie the knot. Photo: Sam Tsang
Same-sex couples’ newly opened path to public housing still has a roadblock – getting married in the first place

  • Those who need public housing the most cannot afford to travel abroad to get the necessary wedding, LGBT advocate says
  • While gay marriage is legal in neighbouring Taiwan, they only allow ceremonies for couples from other countries where that is the case
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Mar, 2020

LGBT