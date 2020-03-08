Doctors and nurses at four Hong Kong Island hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases received deliveries of flowers on March 8, International Women’s Day. Photo: HANDOUT
Coronavirus: Hong Kong doctors, nurses treating Covid-19 patients surprised with 2,000 flowers on International Women’s Day
- The donation from a local charity went to staff at four public hospitals located on Hong Kong Island
- Separately, Carrie Lam paid tribute to female workers battling the public health crisis during a trip to a Department of Health hotline centre
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Doctors and nurses at four Hong Kong Island hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases received deliveries of flowers on March 8, International Women’s Day. Photo: HANDOUT