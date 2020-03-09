A health official checks the temperature of an arrival to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok as Thailand announced more anti-contagion measures. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong travel agencies cancel Thailand tours amid fresh confusion over quarantine requirements

  • Thai authorities announce 14-day quarantine and health certification requirements for arrivals from Hong Kong and other ‘dangerous’ areas
  • Amid confusion, two major tour operators cancel trips to Thailand for rest of the month
SCMP
Phila Siu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:20pm, 9 Mar, 2020

