Wu expressed his anger and frustration over what happened since he disembarked from the Diamond Princess. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Coronavirus: Hong Kong resident denies he is ‘patient zero’ of Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak
- In his first interview with English-language media, the passenger widely deemed responsible for the cluster of infections says he has been unfairly blamed
- His version of events, updates from officials about when symptoms emerged, and expert opinion support the possibility someone else was the source
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Wu expressed his anger and frustration over what happened since he disembarked from the Diamond Princess. Photo: SCMP Pictures